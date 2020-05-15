Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A High Court siting in Sokoto State and presided over by Justice Sa’adu Sifawa has ordered two Chinese to be remanded in EFCC custody Sokoto zonal office for offering N50,000,000 bribery.

Mr Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi were arraigned on Friday on two count charge bordering on conspiracy and offering bride to the commission zonal head.

EFCC alleged the defendants offered bribe to it zonal head Abdullahi Lawal to compromise the ongoing investigation into he case against the defendants company Zhonghao Nigeria limited.

The charge against Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi reads that you Mr Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi some times in May, 2020 at Kasarawa area, Airport Road Sokoto within the jurisdiction the high court of Justice Sokoto state agreed to do illegal act wit; Bribery and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 59,of the Sokoto state penal code law ,2019 and punishable under section 60 (2) of Same law.

The accused pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them. The prosecuting counsel Musa Mela Gwani who appeared with Habila Jonathan asked for a date to commence trial and prayed the court for accelerated hearing.

However counsel to the defendants AA Usman told the court that he has filed bail application and urged the court to grant his prayers, Gwani acknowledged the received of the application but asked court to give him time to respond to it.

Justice Sifawa adjourned the matter to 18, May 2020 for the hearing of bail application and 15, June ,2020 for trial and ordered the defendants to remanded in EFCC custody pending the determination of their bail application.

Zamfara state government awarded a contract for construction of township roads and sinking of bore hole to the tune N55,000,000,000 which N45,000,000,000 had been paid to the defendants company Zhonghai Nigeria limited between 2012 to 2019 but the failed to executive the contact.