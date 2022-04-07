From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Group Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Kennedy Uzoka, on Thursday said that the N100 million fine slammed on the bank by the regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for violating crypto currency rules was regrettable.

Speaking at the bank’s 60th annual general meeting in Abuja, Uzoka explained that the crypto violation was not intended as the bank has since shut its doors against the virtual currency operations as directed by the CBN.

According to him, the crypto customers carried out their transactions in a most anonymous fashion to evade detection.

He said: “These guys are smart. They changed the way they operate. They masked themselves and beat the system but we got the right algorithm to avoid future occurrence. Not like we are negligent or wanted to flout the CBN directive.

“They appear as entities other than crypto and you think you’re dealing with the right persons”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On the Group’s performance in 2021, Uzoka disclosed that the UBA branch in the United Kingdom made impressive profit from July 2021 till date.

“The UK branch made losses for a long time but from July last year, they’ve been making profit. There is new leadership in place. We also developed voice banking. Our UBA Leo has done N98 billion transactions at zero cost to the bank. Leo will work with Apple and Google”, added.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

On staff welfare, the UBA GMD said the promotion approved by the board was carried out was to appreciate the workers and encourage them to perform better.

He revealed that the bank boasts of a staff strength of 16,000, comprising 10,000 direct staff and 6,000 indirect staff.