The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Kogi State, Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, has urged National Assembly to thoroughly investigate the N10. 069 billion presidential funds for projects allegedly executed by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Sheik Ibrahim who kicked against the release of the money urged the National Assembly to discharge their duties with the fear of God and the interest of the people of Kogi State, saying the National Assembly should insist on seeing the projects for which governor Yahaya Bello is requesting the fund.

He said the last N30billion bailout funds to the state were not used for the purpose of paying salaries, noting that a probe into how the money was spent will be instituted if APGA assumes office after the election in the state.

The APGA governorship candidate questioned the timing of the fund request and noted that it would not be out of place to accuse the governor of planning to use the money for purchase of votes having realised that he is bound to lose the election. He claimed that it was obvious that APC and the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari do not care about the welfare of the people rather they are more interested in foisting an incompetent and non-performing Governor on the people.

He stressed that ordinarily, such financial initiative ought to be a source of joy to the Kogi people “but for the incompetent leadership of Bello who also has a penchant for diverting public funds.”