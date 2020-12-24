The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has granted the prayer of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in the N10 billion suit filed against Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, to appear before it over an alleged false media report.

Justice Binta Mohammed, in a ruling, granted the Adamu’s plea in a motion ex parte number: FCT/HC/M/13103/2020 filed by his lawyer, Alex Izinyon, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The judge adjourned the matter until January 26, 2021 for hearing.

Adamu described as falsehood a report published by the media outfit on August 3, accusing him of illegally raising funds to build a Police Training School in Nasarawa State.

Adamu, through his lawyer, Izinyon, had threatened to file a N10 billion suit against the online platform and its publisher, Sowore, unless an apology was tendered within seven days of the letter addressed to the media house on August 6.