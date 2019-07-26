A reality TV show, ‘The People’s Hero’ has berthed in the country and will run between August and December 2019.

Hosted by Hero lager beer, a premium brand from the stable of International Breweries Plc, the reality show aims at celebrating the richness and beauty of the Southeastern part of Nigeria as well as raise a new set of ambassadors that will serve as promoters of culture and heritage.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the company’s office in Lagos, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji explained that The People’s Hero is a reality show that seeks to reward ingenuity and passion. “At International Breweries, we can never get tired of giving back to our consumers who have shown unwavering support for the brand over the years. The People’s Hero promises to be eventful, educative, engaging and entertaining, as participants will be coached by highly experienced individuals in the different areas of arts, and will be tested and judged by renowned artistes who have made their marks in the industry,” she posited.

According to Adedeji, auditions will hold in Enugu on August 17 and Owerri on August 24, after which 60 participants will be selected from both cities. “This number will then be pruned to 20 contestants that will eventually qualify for the show. The show will require participants to display their skills in either singing, acting, spoken words or dancing, which will revolve around their understanding of the Igbo culture and the winner will smile to the bank with a cash gift of N7 million, while the first and second runners-up will go home with N2 million and N1 million respectively,” Adedeji added.

While expressing his optimism for the show, Marketing Manager, Hero lager, International Breweries, Obumneke Okoli said that the initiative is another way of expressing Hero’s gratitude to the people who have positioned the beer as the preferred brand in the Southeastern part of Nigeria. “This is definitely going to be a fun, colourful, educative and exciting show. Participants will be exposed to their traditions, beliefs, values, while viewers will be better enlightened about their culture, which like many others, is being eroded by globalization,” he stated.

However, the best part of the show is that anyone who is fluent in English language, Pidgin English, Igbo or any other indigenous language within the Southeast and South South is eligible to participate, as it is open to persons of Igbo origin and also non-Igbo persons who speak Igbo fluently, or reside in the Southeast or South South regions and understand the culture very well.

Anchored by popular on-air personality, Chinedu Ani also known as Nedu Wazobia, The People’s Hero is being produced by Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMNA) through its leading youth, music, lifestyle and entertainment brand, MTV Base, renowned for excellent audiovisual productions.

“The future of the South East and South South people is bright with a brand like Hero showing commitment to the people and their wellbeing. We are certain more stars will emerge from this show, to further enrich Nigeria’s thriving creative industry,” VIMNA Country Manager, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, said.