Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and Borno State Government have presented over N10 million to 50 widows of soldiers killed fighting counter-terrorism war in the North East, at the Christmas luncheon for widows, wounded and recuperating soldiers and troops of the Operation Hadin Kai.

Borno State donated N5million; NAF Chief gave N3 million; Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF); N1 million and COAS donated N20,000 each to 91 wounded soldiers and N30, 000 each to 50 widows.

COAS also presented six personnel of Operation Hardin Kai, who distinguished themselves, with awards of gallantry. He urged them to maintain the fighting spirit and bring the terrorists to their knees.

The six beneficiaries include one Lieutenant Colonel, Captain, Caporal, Lance Caporal and two private soldiers.

Yahaya said: “Christmas provides unique and solemn opportunity to appreciate the sacrifices, loyalty and comradeship of our troops of Operation Hadin Kai and other operations the Nigerian Army is engaged in across the country.

“I must commend you for the remarkable successes recorded, especially in recent times. There are fallen heroes that paid the supreme price in defence of their beloved country. May God grant their souls eternal peace and comfort to their families.

“The Commander-In-Chief has remain committed to enhancing the capacity of the Armed forces of Nigeria through provision of modern arms, vehicles and equipment to ensure that this war is brought to a logical conclusion.”

Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said: “I am happy with the kind of synergy now displayed among the armed forces as indicated by the presence of the both Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruq Yahaya and Chief of the Air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao in this occasion.”

Amao assured the theatre of the continued air support to the ground troops of the Operation Hadin Kai: “The Nigerian Air Force has procured and deployed more aircraft to effectively tackle the Boko Haram terrorism.

“There is need for sustained synergy between the Armed forces and other sister security operatives to end the insurgency and other security challenges.”

Theatre Commander, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, said: “Your visit comes with much benefits to the theatre in terms of equipment support, strategic guidance and enhanced moral

“The COAS visit on August 9, 2021, to flag off welfare flight for the personnel of the Operation Hadin Kai remains indelible in our minds.

“This initiative among other welfare packages for the personal of Operation Hadin Kai has eased challenges confronting troops in the past. The frequency of these visits to this theatre despite your busy schedules underscores the prominence the service chiefs attached to this operation.”

Spokesman, Operation Hadin Kai, 21 others decorated with new ranks

The 22 promoted senior officers of the Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai were recently decorated with their new ranks. At a ceremony at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State, Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa, described the high number of generals promoted in the theatre as unprecedented.

He said the promotion also signified that the President and the service chiefs appreciated the doggedness and commitment of officers in the theatre of war: “It is a chance for us to show that we need to do more, because to ever whom much is given much is expected.”

Governor Babagana Zulum represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan, said their elevation was a product of hard work exhibited in the counter insurgency operations: “We have a very robust relationship with the military, the promoted officers have also done extremely well in their various field of endeavour, that we can even attest to it as a government.”

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Navy Commodore Paul Nimyel, promised to put in their best in securing the nation.

Those promoted included one Navy Captain to Commodore, 20 Colonels to Brigadier Generals including spokesperson, Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Ado Isa and one Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

NAF chief urges troops to sustain tempo against terrorists, kidnappers

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged troops of Operation GAMA AIKI (OPGA) and personnel of 013 Quick Response Force (013 QRF) Minna, Niger State, to completely wipe out insurgents, armed bandits and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the state and environs.

He gave the charge while celebrating Christmas with the troops of Air Component of OPGA in Minna.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Represented by Deputy Director, Operations Headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Sunday Aneke, Amao said the Christmas lunch provided an opportunity for the service to remember the sacrifices of fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in the service to the country.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the CAS noted that NAF, operating in concert with sister services and other security agencies had continued to courageously confront various security threats while recording tangible results in the various theatres of operations: “I am proud of the efforts of all our officers, airmen and airwomen participating in internal security operations in different parts of the country.”

He pointed out that the AC OPGA had continued to perform very critical roles in providing the much needed air support for the effective conduct of ground operations by the land component.

He added that air operations have been immensely instrumental in curtailing the activities of the terrorists and denying them freedom of action: “It is gratifying to note that operational manpower development in the NAF recently received a boost with the winging of 26 new pilots and 31 operators since my assumption of office.

“In the same vein, I am happy to note that we currently have a total of 195 officers, airmen and airwomen undergoing various training courses abroad cutting across several specialties and trades “In addition, 12 student pilots are undergoing Basic Fighter Training at 403 Flying Training School, Kano, while 12 others are undergoing Basic Transport Training at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

“These courses are aimed at maintaining combat readiness by increasing the number of pilots to man our ever-increasing inventory of aircraft.”

Commander, 103 QRF, Group Captain Elisha Bindul, stated that the presence of CAS remained a huge source of motivation and indicative of his commitment to the welfare and morale of troops of OPGA.

COAS tasks commanders to end insurgency soonest

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Farouq Yahaya, has charged troops in the frontline to intensify their efforts to end insurgency, terrorism and other security challenges ravaging the country. He spoke during visit to 3 Battalion Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, Gamborun Ngala, Borno State.

Represented by Commander, Infantry Corps, Major General Victor Ezugwu, he said: “We have set targets and time lines for ourselves. We came to deliver the message of the Chief of Army Staff to the GOC, the Brigade Commanders, the commanding officers and the troops.

“As we enter the New Year, prepare to redouble your efforts, let us decimate the enemies.”

He solicited the support of Nigerians to the armed forces to succeed in its assigned task. He commended the troops for their doggedness in battling the criminals and maintaining peace in the border town of Gamboru, Borno State. He urged them to continue to be in high spirit.

He organised a Christmas party for the troops, which had in attendance General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, senior officers as well as personnel from the various security agencies, CJTF, hunters and members of Ngala community.

Ezugwu then visited wounded in action and recuperating troops at 7 Division Hospital, Maimalari Cantonment. He empathised with them assured them of adequate care.

Soldiers arrest IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu, recover weapons

Army Headquarters, Abuja, said its soldiers engaged in the on going Exercise Golden Dawn, arrested one the suspected leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn, arrested one Godwin, a notorious leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government, Enugu State.

“The IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East LG, on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight, compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

“Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm special and one handset.

“Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops and charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their area of responsibility.”