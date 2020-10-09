John Adams, Minna

Niger State House of Assembly said its account department has been burgled with about N10 million stolen.

It was learnt that the money was meant for the payment of wardrobe and committee allowances for a member which was withdrew from bank on Friday and kept in the accountant office for disbursement on Monday before the office was burgled on Saturday.

The matter is being investigated by the police, even though no official of the Assembly was ready to comment on the incident..

A sources told Daily Sun that the accountant, having received the money on Friday, disbursed part of the funds and kept some for disbursement to beneficiaries on Monday.

“But on Saturday night, the unexpected happened as thieves, despite heavy security presence at the Assembly gate, broke into the accountant office and made away with N10million cash,” the source said.

The incident is coming barley one month after armed men accosted the cashier and a staff with the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and robbed them of N7.5million meant for payment to a contractor who had supplied palliative material to the SSG office office in Minna.

The accountant of the Assembly, it was gathered insisted that he left the stolen N10million in the safe in his office before the incident.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the incident, saying that some money went missing in the House of Assembly.

“Some money went missing in the Assembly and the police was called in, but investigations are ongoing and I will get back to you if there is any development,” he said.

It was learnt that the accountant along with other staff in the Assembly are currently helping the police in its investigation into the matter.