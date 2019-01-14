Housemates of a new talent hunt platform, Stardom Nigeria, has unveiled the 24 finalists who will participate in the next stage of the show at an event held on December 30, 2018, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the parley offered an avenue for the contestants to share their experience on the journey so far, and what their fans, supporters and Nigerians should expect as they proceed into the next stage of the competition.

The event had in attendance, ace vocalist, Segun Obe and representatives of notable media houses across online and print media platforms including radio and TV.

Speaking, an official of the platform said: “Stardom Nigeria is one competition that will produce three winners who stand to win prizes worth $30, 000 and record a hit track with a mystery top selling artiste. The show currently airs on EbonyLife DSTV channel 165 and StarTimes channel 189.”

The statement added: “A first of its kind, Stardom Nigeria is a TV show that celebrates the art of musicianship by spotlighting the essential skill sets required to make a hit song. It takes a huge step beyond the cookie-cutter ‘singer hugging the limelight’ routine. There are currently a lot of TV show formats but this unique, home grown approach brings a whole new dynamic to the industry, bearing primarily the African viewer in mind, yet retaining enough originality and international appeal to comfortably stand side by side with other popular formats.”