N11b wage bill: Oyo PDP tackles APC over attack on Makinde
Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as needless and unwarranted the attacks and campaign of calumny against the state governor, Seyi Makinde, over a statement he made at a recent business/investment forum in the United States of America (USA). Statements by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some attention-seeking politicians had attempted to misrepresent the statement by the governor that the state has a workforce of 115,000 and pays a monthly wage of N11 billion. The PDP in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, noted that those behind the attacks were uninformed, mischievous and devious. It stated that the opposition APC and some political minions were confused and needed to be educated about running a state. The statement indicated that Governor Makinde spoke at the Nigerian-American Business Forum in the USA, noting that merging the entire workforce and amount paid in wages by the state and local governments in Oyo State to convince investors was not out of order. The party noted that the figure put out by Governor Makinde was a combination of state and local government workers and that the implementation of the minimum wage and incremental adjustment took the wage bill of workers in both tiers of government from N8 billion monthly to N11 billion. The PDP said the unsubstantiated claim that the figure quoted by Governor Makinde was fake and an attempt to loot the resources of the state, warning the Oyo APC to desist from making reckless claims about Makinde, “who has proven through his policies and actions that integrity is non-negotiable and rekindled the hope of Nigerians that public accountability and transparency could be practised in governance.”
