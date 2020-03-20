Okwe Obi, Abuja

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has pleaded with the Federal Government to allow its marketers exhaust old stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in order not to run at a loss.

Recall that the Federal Government, through the Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, had directed a reduction of petroleum products from N145 to N125.

IPMAN’s National President, Sanusi Fari, in a statement, said it would abide by the new price regime and urged his members to continually serve the public.

“We are asking the Federal Government through the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other relevant agencies to allow independent marketers to exhaust their stock at the shortest possible time to avert immediate collapse of our investment due to anticipated losses.

“We shall abide by the new price regime and we call on our members to continue to serve the public in the interest of the generality of the populace,” he said.

He, however, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Sylva, Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari’s efforts, stressing that the reduction would alleviate the burdens of the masses.