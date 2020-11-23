All is now set for the commencement of 7.2 km Ibrahim Babangida Avenue flood control project in Uyo.

The N12 billion World Bank assisted project awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation,CRBC, cuts across 17 communities in 3 local government areas Uyo, Nsit Ibom and Ibesikpo Asutan.

Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Sir. Charles Udoh, who made the disclosure yesterday, on a radio programme, ‘Dakkada Akwa Ibom’ noted that his ministry has commenced the process of first phase of payment of compensations for the project which is expected to be completed in 18months.

He said Governor Emmanuel was moved becuse for over 15 years several communities including parts of the State Secretariat, the Mechanic Village,the Police Headquarters at Ikot Akpan Abia, and the Babangida Avenue, among others, have been impassable during rainy days.

“The project costs so much, and the state government could not handle it all alone. We made an appealed to Federal Government but there was no response.

“However the Governor was able to secure the support of World Bank to partner with the state on the project, don’t forget His Excellency has been a top executive in one of the best banks in the country, and so his high integrity profile was able to secure the deal with World Bank.”

“The Governor made a promise, today we are grateful because we are in the process of evacuating the flood, this morning we will start paying compensation through counterpart funds released by the state government and evacuation will commence soonest at that site as the contractors have started ground mappings.”