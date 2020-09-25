Kenneth Chiedozie, Abuja

Former Abia Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the reconstruction of section two of Ohafia to Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial district.

Kalu, who also represents Abia North Senatorial zone, made the commendation in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the road reconstruction project.

Kalu expressed his appreciation to President Buhari for what he referred to as a great favour to the people of Abia North.

The Chief Whip of the Senate said getting the road approved had increased his fulfilment as a representative of the people, adding that it would “breath life’’ into the economy and livelihood of Ohafia and Arochukwu.

He commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for the approval. He said that they demonstrated relentless efforts and worked hand-in-hand with him to capture the road project in the appropriation process.

“I, on behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial zone and Abia State, do express sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for this great favour to the people of Abia North. I am deeply excited because the completion of the road would improve the quality of life of our constituents by easing the stress they currently face commuting the road especially Arochukwu road,” he said.

He also commended Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Adamu Aliero; Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkeiru Onyejiocha; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah; Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji; acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Abubakar Aliyu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah and Abia All Progressives Congress, stating that the stakeholders worked as a team towards the project.

“And their team work has given them victory,’’ Kalu said.

He also commended member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Uko Nkole, member representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu for their commitment and assistance in facilitating the road approval

Kalu expressed the optimism that being a strong economic artery of Abia North Senatorial zone, the road when completed would reduce the hardship facing commuters who ply it.