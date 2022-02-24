From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to strike out a suit by former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Kenneth Minimah (retd), seeking to stop his planned prosecution in an alleged N13 billion fraud.

The judge was visibly irked when counsel to the ex-military brass, Mr Efut Okoi, asked the judge to give him more time to enable him complete his amended processes.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

But, explaining himself, Okoi attributed the delay in amending his processes to one of his witnesses being indisposed.

“In the course of filing our amended statement of claims, one of our witnesses was indisposed. We brought this to the notice of the defendants. We are in the process of filing; we apologise, my Lord, “he said.

Nevertheless, Justice Ekwo wondered why an application that was brought since 2020 has taken almost two years and, yet, the plaintiffs have not been able to put their house in order.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“You are not serious. I have told you how I feel. I don’t know how that feeling will manifest hereafter,” the judge reacted.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC,) Mr Sylvanus Tahir, said he viewed the General’s lawyer’s attitude as a “serious concern” because it was delaying their prosecution.

“They came with an ex-parte motion to restrain the EFCC from criminally prosecuting them before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT. Time waits for no one,” he insisted.

In the end, the judge agreed to give the plaintiffs a grace of one month to do the needful.

Justice Ekwo fixed March 23 for hearing of the suit.