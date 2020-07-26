Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has described the recent indictment by a panel investigating his financial dealings in the Local Government Areas of the State from 2011 to 2019 as a COVID-19 infested report.

Okorocha while reacting to the allegation in a press statement by his Special Adviser media, Sam Onwuemeodo yesterday noted that the panel brought in the name of Ihedioha to avoid it being described as being biased.

The former governor said he was sure the panel was only targeting him and bringing in the name of Ihedioha was to “deceive the unwary”.

” The Panel report is all about Rochas Okorocha and his administration, from May 29, 2011 to May 29, 2019, as it affected the Local Governments in the State.

” That was one of the panel’s terms of reference. So, how did Ihedioha come in? They only wanted to escape from the accusation of unbridled bias against Okorocha.” Okorocha said.

Okorocha said he is not surprised at the allegation on him by the panel headed by Eze Duruiheoma, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State and also appointed the Chairman of the National Population.

He noted that since Duruiheoma was appointed by PDP but sacked by an APC government, he said he assumed that he (Okorocha) was behind his sack then.

Therefore he said To us, the report could better be described as “Who say men no dey report or Garbage in, Garbage out, report, or COVID-19 infested report”. The man sat in his bedroom and wrote a report.

” Otherwise, we Challenge him or the government to make public, those who appeared before the Panel. At least, the Local Government Chairmen between May 29, 2011 and May 29, 2019 and where the Panel sat. He said.

He has also challenges the panel to publish its report verbatim “so that Nigerians of good spirits can see the extent people can go, to witch-hunt or blackmail their target.

“What Okorocha’s government achieved in the Local Governments of Imo in 8 years, the past governments, from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2011 and the governments after him, put together, cannot and will not achieve one-third of them. We have made this provoking claim with alacrity. And we are waiting to be contradicted, or challenged.

“We won’t help them by listing Okorocha’s achievements in the 27 Local Governments in the State within the periods under review. Let them publish the report as submitted and let Nigerians read it and know who is saying the truth. For more than one year, Imo people have been waiting to see what those after Okorocha have in store for them, but have not seen anything.

“Since Okorocha approached a Federal High Court to complain that the issues for which the EFCC have been investigating him, are the same issues being probed by the numerous probe panels in the State, most of them have hurriedly “panel beated” all the blackmails into written “reports” and have been submitting them with speed. But, “for by strength Shall no man prevail”. Okorocha quoted.

“Okorocha had governed Imo for 8 years and did what he felt was the best for the State. And he is waiting to see his records of achievements beaten or surpassed by another government and we take off from there. And you do not expect a former PDP Chairman in Imo to turn in a favourable report on Okorocha, who displaced the Party (PDP) from the Douglas House since 2011 till date. And those who have also found these witch-hunting Panels useful, should count their teeth with their tongue. Okorocha said.