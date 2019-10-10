Omodele Adigun and Chinwendu Obienyi

To create a platform for young musicians to shine more, Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc and Access Bank Plc have partnered to unveil a new talent hunt show yesterday in Lagos.

The new talent show dubbed “Access the Stars” will see Nigerian based singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua also known as Seyi Shay, Dance Instructor, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau and Record producer, Temitayo Ibitoye as Judges with 10 finalists battling for the winning prize of N150 million.

Speaking during the launch, NB Chief Executive Officer, Jordi Bel, explained that the new talent show would be a platform to unearth the raw talents in Nigeria adding that the company decided to partner with Access Bank in order to ensure the Nigerian economy grows.

Also speaking, Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, expressed excitement at the partnership with NB Plc while adding that this initiative is aimed at supporting national development.