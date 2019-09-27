Lukman Olabiyi

Further hearing in the trial of the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwonmi, and two officials of Ogun State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged N179.8 million fraud, before the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday suffered a set back due to the absence of their counsel, Mr. Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Raji had written a letter to court for an adjournment, stating that he was advised by his doctor to take medical rest.

Akinwonmi and the two INEC officials, Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo, are facing trial before Justice Chuka Obiozor on the alleged fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The three defendants were first arraigned before Justice Sule Hassan on July 30, 2018, during the court’s annual vacation, while they were granted bail by Obiozor on August 7, 2018, after arguing their bail applications by their counsel. The matter was reassigned to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke after the vacation.

Midway in the trial of the defendants, Aneke withdrew from hearing the matter following application made to the court by the defence. Consequently, the matter was reassigned to Obiozor, while their plea were retaken.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the EFCC counsel, Samuel Daji, told the court that the business of the day is for hearing of defendants’ two pending applications and that he was surprised that counsel to the defendants were not in court. He added that he was not informed about their counsel’s absence.

However, before Daji could complete his submission, the presiding judge called his attention to a letter written by the defendants’ new counsel, Mr. Raji (SAN), wherein he sought an adjournment due to ill-health and his doctor’s advice to him to take some rest.

Obiozor said: “There is a letter for adjournment by the defendants’ counsel, he had a medical advice to rest.”

Following the reading of Raji’s letter, Daji concede to the adjournment sought.

Obiozor adjourned the matter till October 30.

The three defendants are facing an eight count-charge bordering on conspiracy, by benefitting from proceeds of crime, receiving various cash sums without going through financial institutions and accepting various cash sums exceeding amount authorized by the law.

They were accused of receiving the said money sometime in March 2015, during the general election.

The offences according to the prosecution led by Rotimi Oyedepo are contrary to section 18 (a), 15(2)(d), 16 (d) 1(a), 16 (1) (d), and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended and punishable under 15 (3)(4) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.