Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Oshodi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, has fixed March 1, 2019 for continuation of trial of an estate agent, Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine, who allegedly defrauded Ojukwu Transport Ltd (OTL) of various sums of money totalling the sum of N182 million.

The Police had arraigned Omuojine, who was alleged to be Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu’s agent on a 10-count charge, bordering on stealing by fraudulent conversion, obtaining money by false pretences, and forgery before Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

According to the Police, Omuojine and others at large, while operating under the name of Omuojine & Associates between 2007 and 2010, conspired to steal money collected as rents from tenants on behalf of Ojukwu Transport Ltd.

The Police also accused Omuojine of forging a document titled “Re: Ojukwu Transport Ltd Properties Under Your Management”, purporting same to have been made by one Stephen Edeh, “Secretary” to Ojukwu Transport Ltd.

The Defendant was accused of collecting the sum of N44 million as rent from West African Offshore Ltd on January 22, 2007, on behalf of Ojukwu Transport Ltd, and fraudulently converting the money for his own use and benefit.

The Defendant had pleaded not guilty, to the charges.

At last adjourned date, the prosecution witness, Dr. Ike Ojukwu, who is a Director in OTL, told the court that the Defendant, Omuojine had admitted to collecting rent belonging to OTL and handing the money to Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Ikemba Odumegwu Ojukwu, even though she is neither a shareholder, director, officer of the company, nor was there any authorisation by the OTL.

Dr. Ojukwu, who was led in evidence by Police Prosecutor, Mr. Emmanuel Jackson, told the court that Omuojine had during Police investigations, said Bianca Ojukwu had been invited on numerous occasions by the Police to make a statement, but in almost three years, she has declined.

According to the witness, the Police even offered to travel to Enugu to take her statement at her residence, but she still declined to make statement.

“The invitations have been by both telephone and in writing, including one by CP General Investigations, FCIID, Abuja, CP J Mava, dated 31 August, 2017.

“Bianca’s refusal to make a statement, even though she was directly implicated by Mr. Omuojine, is on the IGP’s table awaiting action.

“They insist that she is not above the law, regardless of ‘profile’ or ‘connections’. Options include, the Police approaching the courts for a warrant of arrest”, Ike Ojukwu said.

Justice Oshodi has adjourned the matter to March 1, 2019, for continuation of trial.