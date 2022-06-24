National Population Commission (NPC) has the N187 billion earmarked for 2023 Population and Housing Census slated for April 2023 is inadequate for the exercise.

Its Acting Director-General, National Population Commission (NPC), Ms Ugoeze Mbagou, at a roundtable organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), yesterday, in Abuja with the theme: “The 2023 Population and Housing Census: Issues, challenges and Way Forward’’ said the census was going to be a digital exercise, therefore the amount required far exceeded N187 billion.

“What we need is far above that (N187 billion). That is why we might need supplementary budget.What delayed the census this year was getting government’s approval for us to do it. The President graciously with the state council said we can do population and housing census. We requested about 187 billion which is not adequate, but with the go ahead of the Federal Government, we are asking for supplementary budget.

“And since there is an approval from them and they appreciate the importance of a census, I do not think funding will be a problem with the help of United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) and other donor agencies. We are relying on 50 per cent from us and 50 per cent from development partners,” she said.

The acting DG further said the commission would on Monday, June 27 commence a trial census.

“The trial census is based on geopolitical zones; six states of the federation will have full 100 per cent census coverage while the rest of the states will have one local government area.”

She said the commission had successfully demarcated 772 local government areas out of the 774 in the country.

“We have not demarcated two LGAs in Borno and Zamfara because of the security challenge,” Mbagou said.