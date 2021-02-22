From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has slammed a 21-count charge against two female bankers, Olawunmi Audu and Glory Michael Sado, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for allegedly stealing about N197.2 million from the account of a customer.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the Defendants conspired and transfered the sum of N197.2 million from the account of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd with number: 0772745307, which was domiciled with Access Bank Plc.

It told the court that the 2nd Defendant, Glory, who was the Relationship Manager of the company, is currently at large.

Meanwhile, the planned arraignment of the defendants before Justice A. O. Ebong, of the Zuba division of the was on Monday scuttled at the instance of the prosecuting agency.

Counsel to the EFCC, Halidu Mohammed specifically requested for an adjournment with an intention to review the charge.

enable the commission review the charge.

His application was not opposed to the request by the prosecution counsel.

In his short ruling, Justice Ebong adjourned the matter to March 22, for their arraignment.

According to the charge which bordered on forgery and theft, the Defendants, had between May and June 2018, allegedly transferred the funds to the account of a firm, Mikuch Global Ltd, which was operated by the 2nd Defendant.

They were alleged to have forged a document titled: “Access Bank Fund Transfer/Standing Order From” with different serial numbers, with a purported signature of one Paschal Nwabueze Innocent, the MD of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd.

EFCC said the Defendants had by their action, committed offences that are punishable under sections 85, 287, and 364 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.