From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Coalition of Arewa Youths, Nastura Ashir Shariff has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately investigate the whereabouts of the security funds released to the immediate past military service chiefs to fight insecurity in the country.

Shariff was reacting to an interview by the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), who had accused them of squandering funds allocated for the purchase of arms to fight terrorists and bandits.

In a BBC Hausa Service interview, Monguno had held that the new Service Chiefs had confirmed that they could not find anything on the ground with regards to the arms purchased for the war against insecurity.

Speaking in Kano with Sunday Sun, the Chairman BOT of Arewa Youths expressed shock at the frank but disturbing disclosure, saying that it was hard to believe that Nigeria had no weapons on ground for the war despite having released the sum of N1billion dollars about three years ago to the ex- Security Chiefs to conduct the battle.

“For the past six years, they have been saying that they have procured weapons, yet they had nothing on the ground,” he observed while noting that the administration had adopted a cosmetic approach to execute the war.

Sharriff expressed concern over the handling of the ex-Service Chiefs upon their retirement, saying: “Look at it this way. Because they want them not to be investigated, they quickly rewarded them with ambassadorial appointments so as to give them immunity from any form of probe.”