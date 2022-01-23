By Damilola Fatunmise

Are you an up and coming artiste? Are you talented in music, dance and comedy, and also a resident of Osun State? If yes, you are about to hit it big by participating in the show of the moment tagged: “Osun Talent Hunt”.

Organised by Big Suni’s Black Wall Street and supported by Imole Osun, Osun State PMAN and Relex Lounge, the next leg of the show will take place on Friday, January 28 at Ariyibi Compound, KM 4, Iwo/Ibadan Road, Opp. Legacy Petrol Station, Ibikunle Bus Stop, Osogbo, Osun State.

According to the CEO of Black Wall Street, Big Suni, the event will feature top acts like Mega 99, Maureen, Durella, Gbenga Falope Jnr., Papiwizzy, Dodoede, Al-Mubarak Kewuyemi, and Zacheous Awosogbon among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Osun Talent Hunt holds every last Friday of the month. The next one will take place on January 28. However, the grand finale comes up on July 30, 2022 and the winner will smile home with N1 million and a record deal, while the first runner-up will win N.5 million and a record deal. It’s a great opportunity for all young and talented artistes in Osun State to showcase the stuff they are made of,” Big Suni said.

Meanwhile, a major highlight of the show is the prize of $50 to be won every month till June by the ‘Up and Coming Artiste of the Month’.