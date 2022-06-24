To create a platform that provides sports-loving Nigerians with an avenue to showcase their in-depth knowledge on football-related topics, leading radio station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has unveiled the 3rd edition of “Femi and The Gang Fan Battle”.

“Femi and The Gang Fan Battle” is a competition that seeks to strengthen the friendly sports ecosystem across the country by providing Nigerian youths with the opportunity to engage with one another through intelligent debates on the exciting game of football while the winner clinches the grand prize of N1 million.

The competition further aims to serve as a platform for a new generation of sports broadcasters who will raise the bar of sports journalism nationwide.

Commenting, Femi Obong-Daniels, General Manager and Group Head of Sports for Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria Info, said, “Nigeria Info’s “Femi and The Gang Fan Battle” is a sports-driven initiative that is primarily designed to promote the game of football.

in both entertaining and educating ways across the country.

“The competition also serves as a unique platform that provides Nigerian youths with the chance to become renowned sportscasters, which invariably could position them as giants within the sports industry over time. It is against this backdrop that we at Nigeria Info are embarking on this journey to provide sports-loving youths with the golden opportunity to make an impact by developing their passion points.”