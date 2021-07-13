No fewer than eight male basketball elite teams on Tuesaday began a two-day competition for the Crown Elite Basketball championship trophy with N1million prize money.

The competition, which dunks-off at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos on July 13, ends July 14.

The organiser, Hanson Oguche, an ex-international, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was his one way of giving back to the development of basketball and youths in general.

Oguche said that the two days event would have young elite basketball players compete for the first place championship money of N1million.

He said that there would also be an exhiibition game between two female teams to also showcase what the women got to offer.

He added that the two days programme would also feature several motivational speakers charging the youths to take education seriously.

“I’m delighted to be here, it’s been a life long dream for me as an ex-international, and I’m confident at the end, the young players would learn one or two things.

“Crown Elite Basketball Club has been very much around for long as a foundation to train youths and guide them in the right paths.

“This year we decided to involve them in basketball championship tournament where the winners takes home a handsome cash reward,” Oguche said.

NAN reports that teams competing for this year’s championship trophy are Ebun Comets, Lagos Islanders, Lagos Legends, Raptors, Edo Beads, Dodan Warriors, The University of Lagos and ABU Knights.(NAN)

