Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission has accused the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, of obstructing their investigation into his alleged complicity in the sales of land belonging to Kano Emirate Council through various means.

According to the Commission, the means of obstructions included: “Connivance with some banks to withhold vital information contrary to the relevant provisions of the law as well as frivolous applications before various courts, all in an effort to stall the investigation”.

A statement signed at the weekend by the Director, Special Assignment of the Commission, Alhaji Usman Bello, also dismissed the accusation that the position of the commission to probe the former monarch was being influenced by state government as is being held in some quarters.

“To set the record straight, the Commission discharges its responsibilities without fear or favour as can be attested to by the level of influential persons with direct and indirect link to the Government being investigated and prosecuted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this Commission does not manufacture evidence in a case under investigation; hence all cases are treated on their merit.”

Few days ago, a civil society group, Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA), had condemned alleged attempts by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to interfere in the work of the Commission on the investigation of the former Emir of the state.

“The recent statement by the Governor through his press secretary, directing the Commission to resume investigation of the Emir has vindicated the belief of the people that it is the governor that has been influencing the function of the Commission, which by its Act, should be independent from any interference” said the Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA).

Civil society group tasked the governor as well as all other Nigerian governors to always respect the independence of bodies set up by law by allowing such bodies to work according to the Acts establishing them.