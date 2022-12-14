From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Following the complaints of residents of Tanke-University of Ilorin road on the slow pace of work on the flyover bridge, the N2.4 billion flyover project along Tanke/University of Ilorin road will be ready for use in January 2023.

Kwara State commissioner for Works, Mr Rotimi Iliasu gave this assurance on yesterday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the project site in Ilorin, the state capital.

It was observed that the contractor handling the project has redoubled efforts towards meeting the December 2022 deadline set for the completion of the project.

This is just as residents of Tanke area heaved a sigh of relief over the spate of work on the flyover designed to ease traffic gridlock on the ever-busy Tanke/UNILORIN road.

“I can tell Kwarans that the Tanke/UNILORIN flyover project will be ready for use by January, by the special grace of God. The contractor has till the end of December to hand over the project to the state government. The contractor and his team are working day and night to deliver the project on schedule,” Iliasu stated.

The commissioner who expressed satisfaction about the level of the job done so far also hailed the contractor for doing a quality job, adding that,” we are not doing anything less than the expectations of our people.

“It’s a N2.4 billion project and we are not staffing the contractor of funds. The contract money has been locked and we pay as work progresses. People will drive on the flyover by January. The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is a good manager of resources. So, when we embark on any project, the money for the entire project is locked and we release funds to contractors as work progresses.

Upon completion, Iliasu said it would ease vehicular movement and as well the business activities along the route, adding that,” it saves time, ease vehicular movement and improve the economy of the area and the beauty of Ilorin. It will help greatly in easing traffic gridlock in Tanke and its environs for the next 30 years.

Two residents of Tanke area, Mr Nicholas Nweru and Hajiya Afusat Alabi, said they are happy that the contractor has intensified efforts towards the timely completion of the project.