National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said the Baro River Port Cargo handling equipment installation has been completed, tested and ready for commissioning soon.

Before now, the Baro River port in Niger State, which was awarded in 2011/2012 at over N2.56 billion by the Federal Executive Council to Messrs CGGC Global Projects Ltd has been completed but abandoned and left in ruins before the current management enlivened it and turn it into use.

Its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Olorunnimbe Mamora, who visited the port recently to ascertain the level of work done so far, said the nation’s River port has cargo handling equipment and would soon start operation.

However, Mamora, who was impressed with what he saw and the contractors fixing the last equipment, assured the NIWA boss that it would be ready in another one or two weeks.

He, therefore, commended the contractors for a job well done and the community for being a good host and encouraged them to ensure the safety and security of the River Port, adding that the equipment at the port are first class and will bring glory not only to the community and the state but the entire nation.

Mamora enjoined the NIWA engineers to rehabilitate the access road to enable the contractors move their equipment to site. Baro River Port, which is the flagship port in the North, will be commissioned in no distant future by President Buhari.

While also speaking at the NIWA 2018 end of year party that took place at the headquarters, Mamora promised to improve his staff Welfare.

According to him, the NIWA amendment Act is still alive with the National Assembly and all efforts are being made to ensure the successful passage of the Amendment Act.

He encouraged staff to always put in the best and promised to pay the thirteenth month Salary in order to put smiles on the faces of the workers during this Christmas season.

Highlights of the event was the award of the best Area office which goes to the Lagos Area office and best staff of the year 2018 which goes to Mr. Jethro John Jalgi also from Lagos Area Office.

Also, three General Managers and one Deputy General Manager that have retired from the services of NIWA were all honoured by the Management and staff of the Authority. They are Engr. Festus Ojimba, former General

Manager Engineering Department, Engr. Elias Amago, General Manager (Project Management and Special Duties), Mr. Bawa Zakari, former General Manager, Audit and Capt. White who until his retirement was Deputy General Manager (Marine).