National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said that the Baro River Port cargo handling equipment installation has been completed, tested and ready for commissioning soon.

Before now, the Baro River Port in Niger State, which was awarded in 2011/2012 at a cost of N2,563,499,248.00 by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to Messrs CGGC Global Projects Ltd was abandoned and left in ruins before the current management resuscitated it and turned it into use.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIWA, Senator Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, who visited the Baro River Port recently to ascertain the level of work done so far, said the nation’s river port has cargo handling equipment and would soon start operation.

Mamora, who was impressed with the level of work done was assured by the contractors that it would be ready in another one or two weeks.

He commended the contractors for a job well done as well as the community for being a good host while encouraging them to ensure the safety and security of the port. He added that the equipment at the Baro Port are first class and will bring glory not only to the community and the state but the entire nation.

The NIWA boss had urged engineers to rehabilitate the access road to Baro Port to enable the contractors move their equipment to site with ease, an appeal which has been heeded. Baro River Port, which is the flagship port in the North, will be commissioned in no distant future by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While also speaking at the NIWA 2018 end of year party, which took place at the organisation’s headquarters, Mamora promised to improve the staff welfare.

According to him, the NIWA Amendment Act is still with the National Assembly and efforts are being made to ensure the successful passage of the Amendment Act. He encouraged staff to always put in their best and promised to pay the 13th month salary to put smiles on the faces of the workers during the yuletide.

Highlights of the event was the award of the best Area office which goes to the Lagos Area office and best staff of the year 2018 which goes to Mr. Jethro John Jalgi also from Lagos Area Office.

Also, three General Managers and one Deputy General Manager that have retired from the services of NIWA were all honoured by the Management and staff of the Authority. They are Engr. Festus Ojimba, former General

Manager Engineering Department, Engr. Elias Amago, General Manager (Project Management and Special Duties), Mr. Bawa Zakari, former General Manager, Audit and Capt. White who until his retirement was Deputy General Manager (Marine).