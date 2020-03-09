Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has defended his request for a loan facility of N2.9 billion that was last week granted by the House of Assembly.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos at the weekend, Diri justified the request, saying contrary to insinuations in the public, the money was meant to purchase vehicles for senior government officials, Assembly members and judges.

The governor said the timing of the request was not an issue as some have contended, saying his administration was in a hurry to provide the motivation and the necessary tools for its officials and appointees to effectively carry out their functions.

He said the process of securing the loan has been made transparent as part of the commitment of his administration to run a transparent and accountable government.

Diri explained that the state is not as rich as people thought, saying the state could be sitting on rich oil resources but the state government had no control over the reserves. He, therefore, called for a review of the 13 percent derivation to oil producing states.

“For instance, the last allocation that came to Bayelsa State was short of N2 billion from the previous month’s allocation. So, we are saying, let us benchmark based on what we have. That explains why states are looking out for loans.

“We are not as rich as people think we are. A lot of people believe Bayelsa is a rich state but truly we are not. I don’t blame anybody who says because our country runs on oil and the oil reservoir is in Bayelsa. We are like a people bathing inside the water but soap is entering into our eyes and we are looking for water from the bucket to wash our eyes,” he said.

The governor contended that there was need to take another critical look at the revenue allocation and derivation formula, saying the oil producing states do not get the 13 percent derivation that is on paper.

“We don’t even know 13 percent of what is being given to us. I urge my brother governors (of the oil producing states) that we should actually look at it. The constitution says minimum of 13 percent and we have been running on that minimum from the beginning till today. So, why have we not been able to review the 13 percent like we are reviewing minimum wage?”

On his victory at the Supreme Court, the governor said God virtually came down from heaven on the day the apex court gave its verdict on the governorship tussle.

Diri recalled how he and his deputy fasted for three weeks before the February 13 judgment.

“If you ask what was going through my mind, it was, is God this real? From that day, I now believe that God works miracles. That is the reason I have christened myself the ‘Miracle Governor’.”

He restated his call on the opposition to join hands with him on the task ahead of developing the state.

He said he has also advised the leadership of the party to set up a reconciliation committee to unite aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party members.

“I have extended the olive branch to members of the opposition. If they come, my government will accommodate them. Where possible, we would even give appointments to them.”

He said the violence unleashed on the state after the Supreme Court judgment was triggered by the inflammatory statements of leaders of the opposition.