By Lukman Olabiyi

The prosecution witness and Managing Director of Eunisell Ltd, Mr Chika Ikenga, yesterday, told the Federal High Court, Lagos, that the company did not issue any query to its former employee, Mr Kenneth Amadi, demanding his explanation on why payments were made indirectly into Eunisell account.

Amadi, an ex-employee of Eunisell Limited, was docked alongside a firm, IDID Nigeria Limited, before the court on a five-count charge bordering on alleged N2.9 billion fraud by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Ikenga made the statement while being cross examined by O.J. Akinwale, defence counsel for Mr Amadi.

In continuation of Amadi’s trial, yesterday, before Justice Ambrose Allagoa, Mrs Aderonke Imana announced appearance for prosecution, while Mr O.J. Akinwale, who took over from Mr Emeka Etiaba (SAN), announced appearance for defence.

Under cross examination by defence counsel, the witness said that they received payments from AZ and Amasco, but the money came from the first defendant’s company.

“We received some money from the first defendant and he told us that they came from AZ and Amasco. As the CEO, we took his words for that,” the witness said.

When asked if the money was returned since it didn’t come directly from AZ and Amasco, the witness said: “No, we just complained to the police and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.”

When asked if his problem was that the money came to Eunisell’s account from the first and second defendant, Chika Ikenga, said that the money was paid by the second defendant to Eunisell. When further asked if he tendered any document to court, showing payment details, he said no, but it was given to the police for their investigation.

The witness confirmed that there was no letter from either AZ or Amasco to Eunisell, stating that first and second defendants were being fraudulent. When further asked if he had seen the response of AZ to the police after his petition, the witness said “Yes. At this point, the letter from AZ to the police was shown to the witness which he confirmed.

Responding to another question, the witness, who said that he was not a director in both AZ and Amasco, admitted that AZ paid some money the day the first defendant resigned from Eunisell. He added that AZ was owing N103 million to Eunisell.

When asked how much Amasco was owing as at February, 2017, the witness said that he was not in a position to say that.

At this point, the defence counsel concluded his cross examination of the witness. The witness was then discharged.

The matter has been adjourned till December 10.

