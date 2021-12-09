By Lukman Olabiyi

The prosecution witness and managing director of Eunisell Ltd, Mr Chika Ikenga yesterday told the Federal High Court, Lagos that the company did not issue any query to its former employee Mr Kenneth Amadi, demanding his explanation on why payments were made indirectly into Eunisell account.

Amadi, an ex-employee of Eunisell Limited was docked alongside a firm, IDID Nigeria Limited before the count on a 5-count charge bordering on the alleged N2.9 billion fraud by Attorney General of the Federation.

Ikenga made the statement while being cross examined by O.J. Akinwale, defence counsel for Mr Amadi.

In continuation of Amadi’s trial on Thursday before Justice Ambrose Allagoa, Mrs Aderonke Imana announced appearance for prosecution while Mr O.J. Akinwale who took over from Mr Emeka Etiaba (SAN) announced appearance for defence.

Under the cross examination by defence counsel, the witness said that they received payments from AZ and Amasco but the money came from first defendant’s company.

“We received some money from first defendant and he told us that they came from AZ and Amasco. As the CEO, we took his words for that”, the witness said

When asked if the money was returned since it didn’t came direct from AZ and Amasco, the witness said “No, we just complained to the police and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission”

When asked if his problem was that the money came to Eunisell account from the first and second defendant, Chika Ikenga said that the money was paid by second defendant to Eunisell.

When further asked if he tendered any document to court showing payment details, he said no but it was given to the police for their investigation.

The witness confirmed that there was no letter from either AZ or Amasco to Eunisell stating that first and second defendants are being fraudulent.

When further asked if he has seen the response of AZ to the police after his petition, the witness said “Yes. At this point, the letter from AZ to the police was shown to the witness which he confirmed.

In answer to another question, the witness who said that he is not a director in both AZ and Amasco, admitted that AZ paid some money the day first defendant resigned from Eunisell. He added that AZ was owing N103 million to Eunisell.

When asked how much was Amasco owing as at February, 2017, the witness said that he was not in a position to say that.

At this point, the defence counsel concluded his cross examination of the witness. The witness was then discharged.

The matter has been adjourned to December 10 for continuation of trial.

