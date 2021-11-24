From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho), has filed application for Garnishee Nisi against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Services (DSS) over failure to pay him N20.5 billion awarded in his favour as cost in the suit against his house invasion by the DSS on July 1, 2021.

Lead counsel to Igboho, Yomi Alliyu, filed the application before the Oyo State High Court, in Ibadan, on behalf of his client, who is in detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic, over alleged immigration offences.

Igboho had secured the judgment before Justice Diran Akintola on July 16. The court also held that self-determination is a fundamental human rights and it is no illegal. The court had awarded N20 billion as aggravated damages and another N500 million as cost.

But the DSS filed an application for stay of execution and an appeal against the judgment. Igboho also filed objection against the stay of execution. He further filed a second application for Garnishee Nisi against the CBN to pay N20.5 billion to the applicant out of the Federal Government’s purse with the regulatory bank.

He contended that neither appeal, nor stay of execution, could affect an application for Garnishee, saying: “The court agreed and granted Garnishee Nisi. The matter was adjourned for CBN to come on January 12, 2022 to show why the court should not make the Garnishee order absolute.

