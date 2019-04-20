Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has faulted its estranged Director General of YY Sani Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. James Okoroma, who had claimed that the party realised over N200 million from the sales of nomination forms and contributions from party members.

Okoroma, who served as national secretary, had told Daily Sun, that its Chairman, Yusuf Sani, suspended members of National Working Committee (NWC), to enable him be the sole signatory to the party’s account.

He noted that N500, 000 only was paid to him for the two years he served, thereby threatening to seek legal redress should it fail to pay him additional N4.6 million for all the speeches he wrote for the presidential candidate and other services rendered. He said until that is done, he will not return the party’s official vehicle in his possession.

But the Director, Media Organisation, Pam Ibrahim, yesterday, said Okoroma was making a mountain out of a molehill, adding that he tried talking the party into an alliance with the All Progressives (APC) to enable him secure an appointment but this was rebuffed. Pam further disclosed that his outburst was owing to the party’s refusal to share funds realised from the sales of nomination forms which Okoroma had proposed.

His words: “Ours is a new party. We gave most of our forms for free to enable us field candidates across the country. We did not realise N200 million as claimed by Okoroma. We had no written agreement to pay him any amount. He talked us into an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) but we reneged, because that was not the ideology of the formation of the party.”

As for the vehicle in his possession, he said: “We have written to him twice. We will explore every peaceful means but if he fails to return the Sienna we will petition the IG (Inspector General, of Police).”