Over 2,000 beneficiaries of the Edo State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agriprenuer programme in five local government areas (LGAs) have hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki for the transparency in training and disbursing of N202 million to farmers to expand their businesses.

Focal person, Edo SDGs, Mrs. Ifueko Alufohai, said the programme is designed to enable the farmers acquire modern techniques in farm cultivation and empower them to expand their farms, in line with the Governor Obaseki-led administration’s agricultural reforms to attain food sufficiency.

Ninety beneficiaries each are selected from five LGAs, which include Ovia South West, Orhionmwon, Akoko Edo, Etsako West and Esan South East.

The beneficiaries got grants of N90,000 each at the end of the training on fishery, crop production (cassava and water melon), poultry and pig farming.

One of the beneficiaries, who is into plantain farming, Mr. Arise Joseph, thanked the governor for the uplift, noting that with the training, the farmers are better equipped to put the grants to good use.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Ifijie Ijeme, a potato farmer, said the grant will enable the farmers improve their yield and contribute their quota to the development of the society.