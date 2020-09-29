By Tony Ogaga

Against the backdrop of incessant clashes among tribes in Nigeria, Nigeria’s unity is set to get a major boost as a new reality TV show, Naija Hood Rep is set to heat the airwaves and Nigeria’s Tuface Idibia and Sound Sultan, ambassadors of Naija Hood Rep are powering the platform with a spanking brand new single entitled, Naija Hood Rep.

At a press parley to unveil the initiative, The CEO of Nevada Bridge TV, Nevile Sajere, the brains behind the 10-week events described the reality TV show as one that would unite Nigerians. He said: “Naija Hood Rep is a reality TV show for Nigerians by Nigerians. Actually the plan started before the lockdown so now that the world is easing up a little bit, we decided to bring it back because Nigerians deserve a show that is for them and by them.”

Among others, Sajere disclosed that the show, open to Nigerians between the age brackets of 18 and 45 is looking for participants from all over Nigeria who can represent a neighbourhood they once lived in. The show will have 21 housemates in one house and engage in various challenges while competing to win a grand prize. The winner of the show will be awarded N20m and a car, while the second and third-place winners will receive N10m and N5m respectively. Sajere added that auditions will be held in Benin, Warri, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Ibadan and Lagos. Want to participate? Simply download the Nevada Bridge App and fill the forms. The deadline for registration is yet to be announced.

Why the choice of Sound Sultan and Tuface as ambassadors? “If you google our generation,” Sajere continues “in the last two decades, who has been the greatest that has been there, still relevant and fresh? Your guess is as good as mine. The two names that will come up are Tuface Idibia and Sound Sultan. These are stars who have represented their hoods in a positive light all their careers. You cant take Jos or Festac Town away from Tuface just like you cant divorce Sound Sultan from Festac Town, Lagos, so who is better to be poster boys for these initiative other than them?”

What inspired the show? “I noticed that we are one people but we are not celebrating our unity in diversity. The inspiration behind the show is that we are celebrating our diversity in unity. We are one people. We should not be a divided nation. If you were born and raised in Lagos but from Delta State, you are supposed to represent Lagos because that is the hood that raised you, the hood that gave you everything you are and understand so the inspiration behind the show is to give back to the hood that raised us.”

Founded in 2017 by Nevile Sajere, Nevada Bridge TV is an online TV platform with a catalog of over 1000 films dedicated to showcasing pure African cinema.

Commenting on how to register for the reality TV show, Sajere explained: “If I want to come on this show what are the parameters? Just download the Nevada TV Bridge app and sign up for 750 and the form is right inside the app. Anybody can come on board as long as you are between age18 to 45. There is going to be a voting system and a lot of nostalgia for example, the host is called the Landlord and the audition process is called the Quit Notice and there is a boys quarter, there is a mama put and an aboki shop so rather than have evictions, we shall have quit notice.”

Speaking on the initiative Tuface said: “I feel great and wonderful being part of this project designed to harness our unity in diversity. Nevada Bridge has come up with this awesome project so this is just the beginning. For me I think it is a good avenue to showcase every hood in Nigeria. We shall learn a lot about other people’s perspective and how they relate. I feel good being on the platform. To my fans I say keep your head straight and lets all play our bit in moving our country forward.”

For Sound Sultan: “I have always advocated for people to remember where they are coming from, their hood. So it is a great thing to be part of something broader which is the same thing that I preach in my song. Unlike what I did on a three minute song, this one will run for 10 weeks. I am all in. It is to drive that narrative of our unity and diversity.”