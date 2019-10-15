Paul Osuyi, Asaba

LEADERS and elders of Uzere community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta have fled the community following attacks by youths.

Daily Sun learnt the youths are peeved by alleged diversion of N20 million released by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), operators of OML 28 in the area, for the construction of skill acquisition centres in the community.

The angry youths are believed to have been behind the attacks on homes of major prominent elders in the town at the weekend.

As at yesterday, most of the prominent leaders had fled reducing the once bubbling community into a ghost town.

Even the deployment of soldiers could not save the situation as a source alleged the youths confronted security personnel sent to quell the proetst.

“Can you imagine that on Thursday, these armed boys were exchanging gunshots face to face with the army and mobile police in broad daylight?

“As we talk, Army, Navy and Mobile Police have taken over our community. Armed boys shot non-stop, destroying properties and looting homes in the night

“Some of us slept in the waters until dawn; the community is affected by flooding. Everybody has run to neighbouring communities because of the crisis,” the source said.

President General of Isoko Development Union (IDU) worldwide, Iduh Amadhe said several persons have fled the community and he linked the crisis to the NPDC funds.

“You can’t withstand the shooting in that community by armed youths chasing away perceived enemies and engaging security agencies in a gun duel

“The recent N20 million from the NDPC for skill acquisition for the youths that was diverted is the cause of this crisis. We are calling for peace. A combined team of security operatives have moved into the community,” Amadhe said.

Operatives from the state police headquarters, Asaba have arrested the community’s president general, Felix Ewenede over the crisis.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka denied armed youths engaged the police in a gun duel, adding the matter had been resolved by the council chairman.