Denmark based sportswear company, Select and Emeks Sports/Boutique has dragged Heartland FC before High Court of Imo State in the Owerri judicial division with case No: H.O.W.912/2021.

The suit, which was filed by the complainants through Collins Iwuorie & Associates, claimed that Heartland owes Select and Emeks Sports N21.8 million being for supply of football kits from 2019 till date.

Speaking with Daily Sunsports, sole representative of the company in Africa, Ifeanyi Ekwueme stated that all efforts to make Heartland pay have proved abortive, hence the decision to drag the club to court.

“We have finally sued Heartland for breach of contract,” Ekwueme said.

He added: “This case had been previously reported to League Management Company (LMC) and Heartland was fined N1 million for breaching the dressing code against MFM FC earlier in the year.

“This is because they dressed in Puma jerseys instead of Select, which they have a three-year contract with.

“It’s ridiculous that we have a three-year contract with them, which their General Manager, Ifeanyi Chukwudi, accented to.”

