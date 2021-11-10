By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Administrative activities in Nigeria’s public universities will be disrupted from today as non-academic staff commenced a three-day protest in regards to the distribution of the federal N22 billion Earned Allowance (EA) to university staff unions.

The leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) gave the directive after a meeting held on Monday, November 8.

The three-day protest by the non-teaching staff is in regards to how the Federal Government has shared the N22.127 billion Earned Allowance between four staff unions in the Nigerian University System (NUS).

According to JAC, the Federal Government allowed the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) 75 per cent of the Earned Allowances, with the residual 25 per cent distributed to three non-teaching unions.

The circular to branch chairmen of NASU and SSANU, dated November 8, directed the branches to convey a meeting of JAC of the two unions on Wednesday, November 10, and from there declare a three-day protest which will end on Friday.

The two-page circular signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, and National President of SSANU Mohammed Ibrahim, said the protest would centre on the contentious sharing formula for the next trenches of the N22.127 billion to be released by the Federal Government for the payment of Earned Allowance at the rate of 75 per cent to academic staff and 25 per cent to non-teaching staff.

JAC said the protest should also focus on the refusal of the government to pay the arrears of the Minimum Wage consequential adjustment agreed at a meeting with the Federal Government on August 26.

The leadership of NASU and SSANU disclosed that the meeting was held in the Office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, where both parties agreed that payment would be made to members before the end of October 2021.

‘The protest should be within the campuses and each branch is free to determine the activities that would be carried out on each of the protests,’ they said.

JAC also encouraged the branches to organise a press conference, write and submit protest letters to vice-chancellors for transmission to the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and hold prayer sessions.

‘As the branch protest marks the beginning of a series of industrial actions to be undertaken by JAC, you are to await further directive after the 3-day protest as the national JAC leadership will be meeting on Monday, November 15, and the outcome will be communicated to members.’

JAC warned that ‘every branch must comply and adhere strictly to these directives as no excuses will be entertained.’

