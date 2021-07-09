From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia former commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku, has threatened to sue the House of Assembly if it goes ahead to probe him over revelations concerning N22 billion Paris Club refunds made to the state by the Federal Government.

Oriaku had, after visiting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office on invitation, revealed that the administration of former governor, Theodore Orji, engaged two consultants that were to be paid 50 percent of the total sum of the Paris Club refunds as consultancy fees.

Based on a petition by the law firm of Ndukwe Iheanyi and Co. at the instance of Messrs Anthony Aniobi and Lekwauwa Ndubueze, the House of Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Orji, set up an ad hoc committee to probe the allegation.

However, counsel to the former finance commissioner, C. C. Uhuaba, in a letter to the Assembly Clerk, told the speaker and the members that the probe was sub judice and as such, the Assembly is prohibited from holding public enquiry on the matter in whatever manner.

Uhuaba disclosed the subject of the probe is pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja, in suits Nos FHC/HC/CV/2470/2017 Mauritz Walton Nig. Ltd. V Abia State; FHC/ABCJ/CS/323/2017-Ziplon concept Ltd. V Government of Abia State and four ors and FHC/ABJ/CS/324/2020- Ziplon concept and Abia State government V Federal Government of Nigeria and four ors.

The counsel said aside the matter being pre judice, the ad-hoc committee set up by the speaker runs contrary to the Latin maxim of “nemo judex in causa sua,” considering the fact the speaker is the son of the former Abia governor, T. A. Orji, who he said also has explanations to make relating to his involvement in the Paris Club refunds to the state and its management.

Uhuaba submitted therefore that it would be a complete absurdity for his client to submit himself and/or take part in the ad-hoc committee’s proceedings over a matter which has reached advanced stage(s) before courts of competent jurisdiction and the EFCC.

Oriaku’s counsel said if the Assembly refused to stop the probe, they would be left with no other option than to approach the law courts for restraining orders against the House.

