The FEC also approved contracts worth N26.06 billion for the ministries of Works and Housing, Aviation and Justice.

Fashola said the council gave two approvals for emergency works as well as complete work on the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State, at the aggregated cost of N11.74 billion.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to Council for the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State for two approvals. The first was to ratify the emergency works that were undertaken over seven kilometers between 2019 at N1.145billion, and then to approve the award by the same contractor to now complete the balance of 55 kilometers which was approved also at N10.589 billion.”

Minister of Aviation said the council approved contract for the upgrade and refurbishment of the safe tower equipment in four airports; Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

According to Sirika, the cost of the contract, which he said was in two denomination components, was put at N13,122,230,999.17.

Minister for Justice Malami said council gave approval for a contract seeking to purchase accommodation for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. According to him, the property had already been located Plot 1123-1129, Cadastral Zone 0607, at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja, at the cost of N1.20 billion.