From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives have arrested a trans-border trafficker, Emeka Okoro, and another drug dealer, Ibrahim Bello, in Abuja with cocaine weighing 1.1 kilogrammes, which has a street value of N264 million.

A statement on Wednesday by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that, while Okoro was intercepted with 900 grammes of cocaine in a commercial bus along Abuja-Gwagwalada road on Monday, April 26, based on intelligence, Bello was nabbed with 200 grammes of the illicit drug in Zuba area of the FCT the same day through a controlled delivery operation.

The statement added that the Commander, FCT Command of the Agency, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, said Okoro was an intending traveller to Libya through Kano and Agadez in Niger Republic, with wraps of cocaine weighing 900 grammes while the other seizure of 200 grammes was equally made following intelligence on April 26.

‘The wraps of cocaine were not to be swallowed as has always been the case, but to be concealed in Jerry cans of palm oil and transported through the border in Kano to Agadez and Libya. The suspect, Emeka Okoro, revealed that this has been the trend in the past months,’ the FCT Commander of NDLEA disclosed.