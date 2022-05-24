From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed on Tuesday, that the Board has remitted N27.2 billion to the Federal Government’s coffers in last five years.

He said that N7.8 billion, N5.2 billion, N3.76 billion, N4 billion, N3.5 billion and N3 billion were remitted in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Consequently, he said that a total of N9.7 billion was used for capital projects in the same period.

Oloyede disclosed the information in Abuja, at the opening session of a three-day workshop for Public Relations staff of the board organized in collaboration with Premium Times Academy, with the theme “Media, Publicity and Public Relations in the Modern Age”.

Prof. Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director, Legal Services, Dr. AbdulWahab Oyedokun, said the Board had taken several measures to ensure total sanity in its examination processes.

He listed some of the measures as the deployment of sophisticated biometric technology to curb multiple registration in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He, however, confirmed that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had approved the establishment of Advanced Level (A Level) certificates data bank in the country.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in his remarks, commended Prof. Oloyede for supporting the workshop, calling on the Board’s public relations staff to leverage on the training to do more in the discharge of their duties amid surge in citizen journalism.

He said: “Today’s media has changed the dynamics of influence and put power in the hand of the ordinary people. We must engage in the conversation through various new channels and tools, hence the need for this workshop aimed at building and maintaining the positive image of JAMB in the face of smear campaigns and misrepresentation of the activities of the board.

“Public Relations officers are often the first contact for individuals or organisations seeking to reach out in an informed way. They address enquiries from the media and other parties as well as track media coverage and promote industry trends,” he said.

Benjamin, however, urged participants to change along with the rising changes in the media space.