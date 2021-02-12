From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said the state has sourced N29 billion from the capital market to fund the Lalong Legacy project aimed at improving the living standard of Plateau citizens.

He noted that the project was conceptualized by the Lalong administration to reduced hardship, encouraged school enrollment and provide access to health Care delivery.

Hon. Manjang disclosed this on Friday during project inspection at Plateau Central Senatorial District of the state.

“The Lalong Legacy project comprising of Hospitals and Model Secondary Schools across the 17 local government areas was conceptualized to improve on the standard of living of Plateau people from the rural communities.

“N59 billion was initially earmarked for the 22 Projects but when COVID-19 came, the scope was reviewed to N29 billion and the money has been sourced and now available for the completion of the projects.

“The money was sourced from the capital market and Plateau State Government contributes N600 milion every month; so we are assuring Plateau citizens that none of the projects including those that are not under the legacy projects would be abandoned.”

Manjang inspected a Model Secondary school Dangi that comprises of the gate, examination hall, 28 classrooms, science Laboratory, staff quarters among others said the project would be Commission soon.

Commissioner for Health, Ndam Lar who spoke at General Hospital Kwal, Kanke Local Government Area said the hospital which was initiated in 2005 was 95 percent completion.

He noted that everything required for the hospital to take off is on ground and that it would be Commission soon.