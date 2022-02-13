Are you a scriptwriter? Have you been looking for an opportunity to take your talent to the next level? Do you have what it takes to transform a story into a riveting movie script? Then, this one is for you!

A new competition, Nollywood Screen Writing Contest (NSWC) has birthed in Nigeria with N2 million up for grabs.

According to the initiator, actor, publisher and activist, Lawrence Onuzulike, Nollywood Screen Writing Contest was created to reward hardworking screenwriters and highlight the roles they play in filmmaking.

“In Nollywood, there’s this feeling that screenwriters, despite playing very important roles in filmmaking, are not being well recognized and rewarded. Consequently, Nollywood Screen Writing Contest (NSWC) is geared towards correcting that impression by bringing to the fore the vital roles played by screenwriters in movie production and in the film industry as a whole. The media campaign and razzmatazz that will surround the contest will not only shed light on screenwriters but will also make them the focal point for once in an industry often dominated by actors, directors and producers,” he said.

Organised by Aforevo and endorsed by Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN), Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and Association of Movie Producers (AMP), aside the star prize, the winning script will be made into a blockbuster Nollywood movie, including a one year script writing contract with Aforevo. While the first runner-up will go home with N.5m, the second runner-up gets N.3m.

To qualify, participants must submit the first 20 scenes from their scripts after which judges shall choose the best 20 submissions. The owners of the selected submissions shall be required to submit between 100 to 135 scenes of their works after which the judges shall choose the three best scripts. Submission has since opened on February 7 and it will close on March 4 while prizes shall be presented to winners on March 8.