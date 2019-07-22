James Ojo, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has dropped hints that contractors who defaulted in handling constituency projects for lawmakers and their accomplices would be prosecuted.

ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed this in a paper he delivered at the induction ceremony of newly qualified corporate members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) in Abuja.

Titled: “The Role of Quantity Surveyors in the Fight against Corruption, Especially in the Construction Industry,” he said on-going tracking of constituency projects by the Commission in 12 states of the Federation is not to witch-hunt anyone.

In a statement from the ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, the chairman said the Commission commenced the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) Initiative to ensure proper implementation of funded projects at the various constituencies across the country, while commending NIQS for its collaboration and participation in the on-going exercise.

He said tracking the projects is an important assignment for ICPC as the country has spent about N2 trillion, since 2000, without commensurate development at the grassroots.

He added that the initiative is already yielding positive results as some contractors have gone back to site; to complete unfinished projects.

The ICPC chairman pleaded with NIQS to join the fight against corruption because of the critical role they play in the construction industry which is very important to the development of any nation, as the sector creates a lot of jobs and is inevitable in the society.

The ICPC boss proposed to the institute to set up a committee to monitor projects as a public interest intervention in order to shed light on the true cost of projects.

Earlier chairperson of the event and immediate past NIQS president, Mercy Iytortyer, in her opening remarks, told the inductees not to limit the celebratory event to their years of hard work but to the progress that lies ahead of them.

In his welcome address, President of the institute, Obafemi Onashile encouraged the inductees to participate in the institutes’ activities, showcase the knowledge gathered and acquire competencies that would be at per with global standards.