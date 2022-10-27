From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ex-militant leaders from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have petitioned the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd) over alleged attempt by the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) to scuttle an on-going suit against 15 companies in an attempt to allegedly arm-twist the Amnesty office to pay the over N3.8billion for jobs not done.

According to the ex-militant leaders, despite the fact that there are various cases in different courts against the Amnesty Office, Ndiomu has allegedly refused to file proper defence as done by his predecessor against the accused 15 companies because of conflict of interest.

The ex-militant leaders, led by Boma Inewariku, Gabriel Atumani Victor and James Ebiaredei Collins called on Monguno to suspend Ndiomu for a proper probe of his activities.

They recommended the appointment of the most senior civil servant or a four-man credible committee of persons from the Niger Delta region to act as coordinator, director of procurement, director of finance and legal adviser, in order to allow a credible probe.

The ex-militants argued that Ndiomu cannot be at the helm of affairs while issues of alleged grave fraudulent allegations are hanging on his neck.

The petition reads in part, “It is important to state that the alleged contracts awarded to these companies were done without any due process and against all known procedures. May we also inform your humble self, that the immediate past interim administrator, in the person of Col. Miland Dixon Dikio (rtd.) stood for justice and resolved to diligently fight and also defended against these corrupt and fraudulent contracts allegedly awarded to the under listed 15 companies, which matter is still pending in court.

“In fact, as a plan and understanding of the parties to ensure that the disbursement is made speedily without any further delay, the interim administrator Barry Tariye Ndiomu has instructed his legal team to file a motion asking the court to send parties to Arbitration so they can settle outside the court proceedings amicably. They are now using the machinery of justice to enhance their illegal activities.

The ex-militants disclosed that those seeking to short-change the country worked hard to install Ndiomu so that he could do their bidding.

They therefore urged Monguno to immediately suspend or advise the President to immediately suspend Ndiomu the Interim Administrator.”

A close aide of Ndiomu, who pleaded anonymity, described the petition and allegation as “frivolous” and “absurd”.

According to him those behind the petition are individuals desperate trying to stop the Amnesty Programme which they have turned to a “cash cow” from coming to an end.