From Paul Orude, Bauchi

About N300 million realised from the proceeds of the biography of the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara, has been spent oncatering to the needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), widows, orphans and indigent students.

Hon Dogara who made this known in Abuja during the President’s Inter-Secondary Schools debate, said the money was realised in December 2017 during his 50th birthday anniversary.

“At my 50th Birthday event, I promised that all funds generated from my Biography launch would go to charity. I am happy to report that I have kept my word. About N300 of my biography proceeds has been invested in education and provision of palliatives to internally displaced Persons,” he stated

“Right now, we have students studying abroad and thousands in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions. Most of these students are from indigent families who cannot afford the cost of educating their wards at any level.”

“We have sent interventions to so many IDP camps across the North East and we are still trudging ahead with God’s help.”

The former Speaker opined that education is an invaluable asset without which , no nation can move forward.

‘It is said that if you think education is expensive try ignorance.

‘In Nigeria today the problem is not knowledge. As a people, we have embraced knowledge as a capital. But the problem is that Knowledge gives you just information which if you fail to process and apply in practical terms then you are not a wise person.

‘That has been the dividing line in this country. The fact that we know so much but we are not willing to put the right things we know to practice. I have thought this through and have come to realise that knowing is one part of wisdom but knowledge on it’s own is not enough. You are not Wise because you know the right things, you are only wise because you do the right things you know,’ he said

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .