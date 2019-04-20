The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the signing into law of N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers by President Muhammadu Buhari is another election promise delivered.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the declaration in a statement on Friday in Abuja, while commending Buhari for signing the new minimum wage bill into law.

“Truly, our workers deserve a new, improved and implementable minimum wage in view of current economic realities. Commendably, the welfare of workers has remained a top priority of the Buhari-led APC administration,” he said.

The APC spokesman said that this has been demonstrated by the Federal government’s bailouts to states to pay workers salary and housing schemes for civil servants among other welfare packages in 2018. Issa-Onilu congratulated stakeholders that ensured the achievement of this laudable feat, particularly the National Assembly, state governors, the Amma Pepple-led tripartite committee, labour and trade unions and indeed Nigerian workers.

“The signing of new minimum wage is another solid demonstration of a President who matches his words with actions,” he said. The APC spokesman recalled that Buhari had severally assured of a new and improved national minimum wage for workers.

“The assent of the N30,000 minimum wage by the president is indeed another election promise delivered,” Issa-Onilu said.