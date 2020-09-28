LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Organised labour under the aegis of Joint Kwara Labour Congress (JKLC) yesterday issued Kwara state government 14 days ultimatum to sign the N30,000 new minimum wage into law.



JKLC hinted that at the expiration of the 14 days ultimatum, if its demands are not met, it would embark on industrial action.



JKLC in a resolution at the end of its congress and signed by the state chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) Aliyu Issa Ore, Ezekiel Adegoke and Saliu Suleiman also accused the state government of not remitting union dues and third party deductions and other sundry allegations.



The resolution reads: “We observe that the state government after the negotiation of the new minimum wage has refused to sign the agreement for immediate implementation to all categories of workers in the state

despite our several letters to this effect.



“The congress having critically analysed the economic implication of the present situation on the agreed minimum wage, therefore demands for immediate signing and implementation of the already agreed minimum wage for all categories of workers of the state as well as review of the negotiated minimum wage by 50 percent for the state workers.



“We note with dismay the directive of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to the state ministry of finance to stop deductions and/ or remittance of union check-off dues and other third party deductions to the concerned unions and associations in the state. We therefore, urge the state government to reverse this directive and remit to all concerned industrial unions and associations all deducted dues without further delay.



“We also condemn in strong terms non-payment of COVID-19 allowances to

the health workers at the frontline of battle against this pandemic in

the state.



“It is on this note that the congress resolved that we should give the state government 14 days ultimatum effective from today Monday 28th, September to Monday 12th October, 2020 with which to resolve all our demands.



“Failure of which we have no other option than to embark on industrial action to press home our demands.”

