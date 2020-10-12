LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The organised labour in Kwara state on Monday declared an indefinite strike to press home their agitation for the state government to sign and implement the N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

A negotiation meeting between the labour and representatives of the organised labour held Thursday last week had ended in deadlock with the two parties not agreeing on the consequential adjustment table which the labour and government team had presented back and forth since the Pre- COVID-19 period.

Rising from an emergency state executive council (SEC) meeting held at the labour house in Ilorin Monday, the organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS) held at Labour House, resolved to embark on indefinite strike.

The organised labour had issued 14 -days ultimatum to the state government to sign and implement the N30,000 minimum wage which expired Monday (today).

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, the organised labour

Monday resolved to embark indefinite beginning from Midnight of Tuesday October, 13 .

The emergency SEC meeting was jointly addressed by the state Chairmen of the NLC, TUC and JNC-TUS, Aliyu Issa Ore, Ezekiel A. Adegoke and Saliu O. Suleiman respectively.