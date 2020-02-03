John Adams, Minna

Following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum given to Niger Stare government by the organised labour in the state for the full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, the labour has directed all civil servants in the state to proceed on an “indefinite strike action with effect from February 4, 2020.”

The organised labour said the directive was “in compliance with the resolutions reached at the Emergency Joint States Executive Council (SEC) meeting of Niger State organised labour held at the labour house on January 29, 2020.”

The organised labour in a letter to this effect dated Monday February 3, 2020, and signed by the state chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba and secretary, Comrade Tanimu Yunusa, a copy which was made available to our correspondent in Minna, stated that the strike would be comprehensive and would remain in force until the government addressed all its demands.

Apart from the full implementation of 30,000 new minimum wage, the labour insisted that the government must among other things, “demonstrate a clear and adequate commitment on pension policy and administration in Niger State, including recovering all pension funds embezzled by the previous administration

The “immediate resumption of payment of all outstanding annual leave grants for the year 2019 to desirable workers at both the state and local government areas.”

Labour therefore advised all its members not to engage in any form of protest as they are to remain at home and await further directives.

It could be recalled that labour in a letter, titled “Notice of 21 days ultimatum of indefinite strike action,” jointly signed by the state chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba, state chairman Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Yunusa D. Tanimu dated January 3, warned the government to implement the N30,000 minimum wage or face strike action.

The labour in the warning letter pointed out that “the organised labour in the state has resolved to once more demand from the government the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage, consequential adjustment and also payment of the accrued arrears before Monday, 4th February 2020.”

According to labour, “failure of which it will be left with no other option than to commence an indefinite strike action by midnight of Tuesday, 4th February 2020.”